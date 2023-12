Charcoal Briquette Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis By Type, Applications And Regional Forecast [2030]

Pune, India, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charcoal Briquette Market Size

The global charcoal briquette market size is expected to witness substantial growth owing to global concern over rising greenhouse gas emission and growing demand for clean energy sources during the forecast period. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its upcoming report, titled“Charcoal Briquette Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Wood Type, Others), By Application (Metallurgical Industry, BBQ, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2023-2030.”



Charcoal Briquette Industry Developments

In January 2018, Eta Zuma West Africa Group inaugurated a plant for the production and sale of coal briquettes as an alternative fuel for home use. The plant is situated in the Kogi state of Nigeria which has a capacity to produce 2,000 tonnes of coal briquettes a month.

In May 2017, Weber-Stephen Product LLC launched new Weber briquettes made from 100% natural hardwood that provides long and consistent heat. The products are eco-friendly and do not include any unwanted chemical binders or fillers.



Charcoal Briquette Market Drivers & Restraints -

Rising Levels of Greenhouse Gas Emission to Foster Growth

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the US owing to human activities is the burning of fossil fuels for heat, electricity, and transportation. Increasing greenhouse emissions is resulting in drastic climate change across the globe. To mitigate the growing effects of greenhouse gas emissions, the demand for renewable energy sources is increasing manifold across the globe. As charcoal briquettes are produced from agriculture and forest residues, they are the best alternatives for conventional fuel sources. Growing demand to limit carbon emission across the globe is expected to drive the global charcoal briquette market during the forecast period.



COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to severe repercussion owing to its widespread effects across several economies. Several industries are facing unprecedented losses owing to the lockdown announced by several governments across the globe that has resulted in the complete shutdown of the businesses. The crippling economy, however, is being revived through collective efforts from the government as well as the industries and is expected to bounce back in the coming years.

Charcoal Briquette Market Competitive Landscape

BBS Energy Unveiling its Envirocook Project to Propel Demand

In February 2020, Biomass Briquettes Saving Energy Constructions (BBS Energy), an Uganda-based company, announced the launch of its new project known as Envirocook that aims at promoting eco-friendly cooking in the country. According to the company, the project is aimed at providing household appliances that include clay brick ovens and stoves. The initiative is expected to aid in the drastic reduction of carbon dioxide emissions and limit the use of fossil fuels for domestic cooking.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will affect market growth. The report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers the different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

