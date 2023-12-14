Factset Launches Factset Mercury To Supercharge Junior Banker Workflows

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORWALK, Conn., Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet, a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, today announced the beta release of its latest AI advancement, FactSet Mercury, an innovative large language model-based knowledge agent to power modern digital workflows and enhance fact-based decision making.



FactSet Mercury is a breakthrough solution that optimizes the company research workflow for junior bankers, offering a single, trusted conversational interface to access key company information with supporting context and actionable next steps.

With FactSet Mercury, users can access FactSet's comprehensive financial fundamentals and pricing data, along with extensive bank and branch regulatory data through an integrated suite of generative AI (GenAI) tools surfaced in a single chat interface. New features of the chatbot include Chart Creator, which empowers a user's next best action by using natural language to create a pitch-ready chart.

“We are thrilled for clients to experience mile-wide discoverability on FactSet by simply asking for what they need,” said Kristy Karnovsky, Chief Product Officer at FactSet.“We are confident users will not only be able to work more efficiently, but also value the personalized, connected content and insights we will surface by leveraging our high-quality data and AI-powered solutions.”

The release of FactSet Mercury is part of FactSet Explorer, a product preview program developed under FactSet's AI Blueprint. This program enables clients to gain early access to GenAI-powered beta products and contribute directly to their development. FactSet is currently working with a number of its premier banking clients, with plans to scale the Explorer program across FactSet's Buy-Side and Wealth client segments.

"We are excited to introduce FactSet Mercury as a game-changing solution that will revolutionize the workflows of junior bankers. By providing a seamless conversational interface, we are streamlining the research process and empowering users with comprehensive data and actionable insights,” said Kendra Brown, Senior Director, Banking & Sell-Side Research at FactSet.“With FactSet Mercury, we are dedicated to enhancing productivity and delivering personalized, connected content to our valued clients.”

FactSet remains committed to redefining the financial landscape and elevating client productivity through innovative solutions and cutting-edge technology. The chatbot's release to Buy-Side clients is planned for Spring 2024, accompanied by an expansion of FactSet's dataset coverage.

For more information on FactSet's AI solutions, please visit: Artificial Intelligence | AI Technology Solutions | FactSet

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) helps the financial community to see more, think bigger, and work better. Our digital platform and enterprise solutions deliver financial data, analytics, and open technology to nearly 8,000 global clients, including almost 190,000 individual users. Clients across the buy-side and sell-side as well as wealth managers, private equity firms, and corporations achieve more every day with our comprehensive and connected content, flexible next-generation workflow solutions, and client-centric specialized support. As a member of the S&P 500, we are committed to sustainable growth and have been recognized amongst the Best Places to Work in 2023 by Glassdoor as a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award winner. Learn more at and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

FactSet

Investor Relations:

Ali van Nes

+1.203.810.2273

...

...



Media Relations:Megan --,