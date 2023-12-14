(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedBright AI Investments Inc. (the“Company” or“MedBright”) (CSE:MBAI, OTCQB:MBAIF, FSE:1V7) today announced that CareMEDICA, a leading clinic group and provider of primary care services in Connecticut and South Florida has chosen to implement the beta version of MedMatrix into its practice. CareMEDICA has long-standing affiliations with Yale University School of Medicine and Quinnipiac University Medical Program.



MedMatrix, an AI-powered data analytics platform, harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to evaluate and analyze key aspects of healthcare facilities, including patient needs and resource matching, revenue cycle management, patient demographics, facility geography, and competition. Through its advanced AI and data analytics capabilities, MedMatrix works alongside healthcare professionals to optimize each of these critical areas, resulting in more efficient clinic operations and improved patient outcomes.

Established over 20 years ago, CareMEDICA is a leading provider of primary care services for patients throughout Connecticut and the South Florida region. Their providers share the belief in a more personal approach to healthcare, where patients are fully seen, heard, and catered to in ways that far surpass the limitations of standard primary care. CareMEDICA's clinical roster is comprised of some of the most talented and dedicated medical professionals in the nation, constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of modern medicine.“It makes natural sense to leverage AI as a tool to help improve clinical efficiency, as it can process data much faster than the human mind,” said Fausto Petruzziello, MD, Medical Director of CareMEDICA.“I'm looking forward to seeing the positive outcomes that MedMatrix can provide.”

“We are thrilled to have CareMEDICA, Dr. Petruzziello, and his team of highly talented medical professionals as beta customers of the MedMatrix Platform,” said Michael Dalsin, Chairman of Healthcare Accretion AI's investment committee.“We look forward to launching the product at CareMEDICA's Connecticut facilities and highlighting the positive outcomes that can be made working with the CareMEDICA team.”

This new beta customer comes in addition to last weeks announcement where MedBright announced the first beta customer for MedMatrix .

