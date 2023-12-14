Biomethane Market Worth $60.2 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarkets™

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Biomethane Market is projected to grow from USD 10.3 billion in 2023 to USD 60.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 28.7% according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM. This anticipated expansion underscores the increasing prominence and adoption of biomethane as a renewable energy source. Several factors contribute to this robust growth trajectory, including heightened global awareness of climate change, a growing emphasis on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and a concerted push towards sustainable and cleaner energy alternatives. The market's potential is further propelled by advancements in biomethane production technologies, fostering increased efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Additionally, supportive government policies and incentives worldwide are creating a conducive environment for the biomethane sector, encouraging investments and fostering innovation. As industries and consumers increasingly prioritize environmentally friendly energy sources, biomethane's role in addressing these demands is becoming more pivotal. Download PDF Brochure: Biomethane Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 60.2 billion by 2030 Growth Rate 28.7% of CAGR Largest Market Europe Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Biomethane Market by Production Process, Feedstock, End-Use Application, Distribution Type, End User Type, and Region. Geographies Covered Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increased focus on waste-to-energy projects to reduce environmental impact Key Market Drivers Strong focus on achieving sustainable waste management and renewable energy targets

Power Generation segment to occupy majority of biomethane market share.

The power generation segment is set to dominate the biomethane market, securing the largest market share. This prominence is driven by the growing recognition of biomethane as a clean and sustainable energy source for electricity production. Governments and energy stakeholders are increasingly focused on reducing carbon emissions in the power sector, and biomethane, with its renewable nature and lower environmental impact, provides a compelling solution. Advanced technologies in anaerobic digestion and gas upgrading enable seamless integration into existing natural gas infrastructure, making biomethane a versatile and accessible fuel for power generation. The global commitment to transitioning toward cleaner energy sources further aligns with biomethane's attributes, solidifying its pivotal role in the growth of the power generation segment in the biomethane market.

Biomethane Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Strong focus on achieving sustainable waste management and renewable energy targetsIncreased use of biomethane as alternative to conventional fossil fuels with constant technological advancements

Restraints:

Requirement for high initial investments and lack of infrastructure and standardized regulatory policies, coupled with intense competitionHigh production cost and inadequate infrastructure for long-distance transportation of biomethane

Opportunities:

Increased focus on waste-to-energy projects to reduce environmental impactIncorporation of diverse feedstocks in biomethane production

Challenges:

Fluctuations in supply of feedstock and time-consuming regulatory approval process

Europe is expected to be the largest region in the Biomethane Industry

Europe is poised to command the largest market share in the biomethane market, primarily due to the region's proactive approach towards renewable energy and stringent environmental regulations. European countries have been at the forefront of adopting sustainable practices, with a strong emphasis on reducing carbon emissions and transitioning towards cleaner energy sources. Biomethane aligns well with these objectives, as it can be produced from organic waste through advanced technologies like anaerobic digestion. The European Union's ambitious renewable energy targets, supportive government policies, and robust infrastructure for natural gas and biomethane distribution contribute to the region's dominance in the biomethane market. Additionally, the well-established circular economy practices and a growing commitment to decarbonization in various sectors, including transportation and power generation, further drive the adoption of biomethane in Europe, positioning the continent as a leader in the global biomethane market.

Key Market Players:

Major players operating in the Biomethane Companies include Air Liquide (France), Gasum Ltd. (Finland), Archae Energy (Texas), and OPAL Fuels (US).

