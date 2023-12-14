(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Image Protect Inc. (OTC:IMTL) (Imageprotectcorporation), and its subsidiary Review ControlTM Reputation Management, a trailblazer in the online review and reputation management sector, proudly announces a comprehensive year-end review, highlighting achievements and setting the stage for an exciting trajectory in 2024.

Review of 2023: A Year of Strategic Evolution:

Throughout 2023, Image Protect successfully steered through essential filings to achieve Pink-Current status on OTC, marking a pivotal moment in the company's trajectory. The year began with the formal conclusion of all previous business dealings prior to 2023, setting the groundwork for future success. In a strategic move, the Company acquired Review ControlTM Reputation Management in September, solidifying its position in the online review and reputation space with a substantial customer base and a robust subscription revenue stream.

Phase 1 Corporate Clean Up: Strengthening Shareholder Value

On December 4th, 2023, Image Protect announced the completion of Phase 1 Corporate Clean Up, addressing critical elements to enhance shareholder value. Initiatives included debt retirement, a commitment to no Reverse Split, a freeze on additional authorized shares, share cancellations, and resolution of the Form-211 issue. With these actions, Image Protect establishes a solid foundation, instilling confidence in shareholders for sustained growth.

Phase 2 Company Growth: Capitalizing on Review ControlTM Reputation Management

The acquisition of Review ControlTM aligns seamlessly with Image Protect's mission of safeguarding the online image and reputation of its business clients. Positioned as an affordable, effective, and user-friendly platform, Review ControlTM empowers businesses to engage with customers, boost review scores, and ultimately increase the value of their enterprises. Priced competitively, Review ControlTM anticipates capturing a substantial market share in the multi-billion-dollar online review industry throughout 2024.

Strategic Marketing Initiatives: Propelling Image Protect to New Heights

Hearst Media and OTT Streaming Commercial Advertising : Expanding its marketing footprint, Review ControlTM will continue to leverage Hearst Media OTT Streaming on renowned business channels, including CNBC, Wall Street Journal, Fox Business, and more. This strategic move aims to attract new clients and elevate awareness of Review ControlTM and Image Protect, Inc, within the investor community.

Strategic Partnerships : Review ControlTM is finalizing negotiations for key strategic partnerships, including a significant collaboration with a top Franchise Management firm in 2024. These partnerships enable the Company to access a broad client base in a Preferred Vendor environment.

Digital Advertising: With a focus on expanding its reach, Review ControlTM is allocating resources to 2024 marketing budgets for targeted internet advertising campaigns, leveraging platforms like LinkedIn, Chambers of Commerce, and other paid media channels.

Trade Shows and Conventions : Identifying lucrative opportunities, Review ControlTM plans to participate as exhibitors in industry trade shows and conventions throughout 2024, capitalizing on the vast pool of businesses seeking review management and related services.

Innovations on the Horizon: New Products and Services

In response to market demands, Review ControlTM recently unveiled its latest offering, Profile ControlTM, a sister product to Review ControlTM. Additionally, the Company is in the development phase for SMS Text ControlTM, expanding its product portfolio to provide comprehensive solutions for business growth, online reputation management, and customer value optimization.

Enhanced Infrastructure: Preparing for Growth

Anticipating a dynamic 2024, Review Control will bolster its sales/marketing and IT departments by adding skilled personnel. These enhancements aim to accommodate the surge in new business while maintaining the exemplary customer support for which the Company is renowned. Continuous improvement in services, responsive UI additions, and feature enhancements are in the pipeline.

Looking Ahead: A Year of Expansion and Achievement

Company management anticipates a bustling 2024, committed to providing the resources necessary for Review ControlTM Reputation Management to surpass competition in size and revenue, securing a prominent position in the ever-growing online review space.

Image Protect, Inc CEO James Ballas stated: “The Company is excited to have acquired Review Control in 2023 as its products are needed by every business world-wide, and we are extremely pleased with the progress we have made so quickly. From cleaning up and strengthening the fundamentals of the company to providing resources to Review Control, we are now poised for breakout growth in 2024, and we will remain committed to this growth and to the shareholder value we have promised.”

Review ControlTM Reputation Management CEO Frank Casella added: “All of our requirements for a controlled expansion have been met, and our planning for 2024 is in order. Our new partnerships, as well as our steady increase in individual business clients, will most definitely put us on track for the coming year. We anticipate releasing a strong revenue and earnings forecast for 2024, and there are additional opportunities, currently in the working stages that can increase those coming estimates, including joint venture and Preferred Vendor relationships with franchise brands that we're sure everyone will recognize.”

The Company wishes all shareholders and their families a happy holiday season and will have more exciting news about company growth and other aspects of operations after January 1st.

Investors, analysts, and stakeholders are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates as Image Protect will continue to update shareholders and the investor public through regular news, through X (Formerly Twitter), and through other social media channels.

View the Latest Review ControlTM Television Commercial: The first 30-second television commercial that is currently airing on multiple business channels in selected markets can be viewed here... and the Company encourages all shareholders to share the link with others to spread the word about Review ControlTM Reputation Management and what it can do to help businesses of all types and sizes.

Mission Statement: To IMPROVE and PROTECT the online image of our clients.

About Image Protect, Inc.

Image Protect, Inc. is a Technology and Business Services Company, specializing in vitally important Review and Reputation Management for businesses of all types and sizes, as well as individuals who need online reputation assistance. Utilizing proprietary technology applications combined with excellent customer service and support, it's newly acquired subsidiary Review ControlTM Reputation Management has established itself in the space in recent years and continues to grow and penetrate new verticals. New services are currently in development to further the Company's commitment to providing the very best in review marketing subscription products to the business community.

About Review ControlTM Reputation Management

Review ControlTM Reputation Management is a proprietary, business-to- business subscription platform that can increase and improve the online reviews of its clients and serves a vital business interest to millions of businesses of all types and sizes. With prices starting at just $59 per month it is an easy, affordable, and effective solution for any type of business to obtain more positive online reviews-which increase search ranking, attract more customers and revenue, and increases the value of the client's business. Founded in 2018, Review ControlTM has established itself as a recognized national brand, and has grown steadily since inception, providing excellent service and many satisfied clients.

