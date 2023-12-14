               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

K'taka Legislative Council Passes BBMP Amendment Bill


12/14/2023 8:00:20 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 14 (IANS) The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and Certain Other (Amendment) Bill, which was passed in Karnataka Lower House has been also passed in the Legislative Council on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar tabled the Amendment Bill. Responding to suggestions by MLCs Sharavana and Keshavamurthy that taxes should be levied based on classification of localities and properties he said that he will look into the suggestions.

With the Amendment Bill passed in both the Houses, the BBMP will be saving Rs 2,500 crore per year and give additional revenue of Rs 500 per year.

The role Deputy Chief Minister D.K Shivakumar, who is also the Minister for Bengaluru City Development, in getting the Amendment Bill cleared, was instrumental.

--IANS

mka/dan

MENAFN14122023000231011071ID1107596815

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search