Akamai Named To Environmental, Social, And Governance Stock Indexes

today announces that the company is included in the 2023 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

(DJSI) and the FTSE4Good Index . Indexes such as these offer investors a way to integrate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors into their investment decisions.

The DJSI was launched in 1999 and was among the first global indexes to track the largest and leading sustainability-driven publicly listed companies. After applying a range of financially relevant and industry-specific ESG criteria, a total sustainability score is assigned to each company. Based on this score, Akamai once again met the requirements to be included in the DJSI North America, as it has since 2013. The company is ranked in the 91st percentile in the IT Software and Services sector. Notable improvements include being ranked in the 94th percentile for the Environmental Dimension category, a 20-point increase in Emissions Reduction targets, a 17-point increase in the Share of Renewables in Data Centers, and a 27-point increase in Cybersecurity and System Availability.

Earlier this year, the FTSE4Good Index Series announced its inclusion of Akamai for the ninth consecutive year. FTSE4Good is a global sustainable investment index series designed to identify companies demonstrating strong ESG practices measured against international standards. Its tradable indexes meet the needs of investors who want instant and cost-effective exposure to ESG-minded companies like Akamai.

"At Akamai, we prioritize delivering business results while adhering to our core values of trust, integrity, inclusion, and respect, and giving back to the communities worldwide where our employees live and work," said Mike Mattera, director, corporate sustainability and ESG officer at Akamai Technologies. "We are pleased with our progress in ESG programs and are committed to continuous improvement. Our placement on these two indexes affirms Akamai's dedication to sustainable business practices."

Akamai continues to make progress in its ESG performance. From its plan to power 100% of global operations with renewable energy and the creation of a net-zero Akamai platform by 2030 to the millions invested in global STEM education programs for underserved students, to employee volunteerism and disaster relief efforts, Akamai recognizes giving back to the planet and community is integral to the company's identity and a key to its success as a business.

