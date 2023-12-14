Datapath And Health-E Commerce Join Forces To Enhance FSA And HSA User Experience With Frictionless Technology Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataPath, Inc., a leading provider of technology and growth solutions for the employee benefits industry, announced today a new partnership with Health-E Commerce ®, the parent brand of FSA Store ®

and HSA Store ®, the first and leading online stores dedicated exclusively to selling FSA- and HSA-eligible products and educating account holders. The partnership aims to simplify flexible spending accounts (FSAs) and health savings accounts (HSAs) by offering benefit participants easy access to online shopping, account balance information, and direct payment options for their tax-free healthcare accounts, along with a simple and secure shopping convenience.

DataPath has been helping clients get where they want to grow for nearly 40 years through innovative solutions that address ever-changing market conditions. The company's cloud-based Summit platform was the first in the industry to offer an all-in-one solution for CDH (consumer-directed health plans), HSA, Well-Being, COBRA, and billing administration. DataPath is the only platform provider that is an end-to-end card and payment processor, and DataPath Financial Services, Inc. is an IRS-approved HSA non-bank custodian.

"Our mission has always been to provide benefits administrators with forward-thinking technology solutions that help engage consumers with healthcare cost savings and a high-quality user experience," said Sean Cox, DataPath chief revenue officer. "Partnering with Health-E Commerce aligns with our vision of creating a world where people are happier, more confident healthcare consumers."

DataPath has partnered with Health-E Commerce to integrate cutting-edge e-commerce technologies into its Summit platform. When logged in to Summit, employee participants can connect directly to FSA Store or HSA Store to spend account funds. The platform offers a range of features that enhance the user experience, such as Single Sign-onTM , which allows participants to have their FSA Store or HSA Store account integrated into their Summit portal; DirectPay TM , which enables account holders to securely integrate payment information, eliminating the need to enter card information each time they shop; and Balance Display TM , which lets participants view their available benefit account balance in real-time as they shop on FSA Store or HSA Store.

Designed to increase FSA and HSA utilization, enhance satisfaction with employee benefits, eliminate frustration among account holders, and reduce FSA balance forfeitures, these new technology features are available today in the Summit platform for FSAs and will be available for HSAs in Q1'24.

"Now more than ever, individuals and families need support and resources to make their healthcare dollars stretch farther, and FSAs and HSAs meet this need," said Steve Jackson, senior vice president of sales for Health-E Commerce. "We're proud to partner with DataPath to help consumers and employers realize greater value from their tax-advantaged healthcare accounts."

DataPath, Inc. has been a full-service benefits administration technology and growth solutions provider for nearly four decades. The company offers the cloud-based Summit all-in-one platform for CDH, HSA, Well-Being, COBRA, and Billing administration, comprehensive Operations BPO for users of any technology system, and award-winning Marketing Services for the benefits industry. Its wholly owned division, DataPath Financial Services, Inc., is an IRS-approved non-bank HSA custodian for health savings accounts.

Health-E Commerce is the parent brand to FSA Store , HSA Store , and WellDeservedHealth , a family of online stores that serve the 70+ million consumers enrolled in pre-tax health and wellness accounts. The company also created Caring Mill , a popular private-label line of health products through which a portion of every purchase is donated to the Children's Health Fund . Since 2010, the Health-E Commerce brands have led the direct-to-consumer e-commerce market for exclusively pre-tax health and wellness benefits. Health-E Commerce plays an essential role in expanding product eligibility for important new categories within the list of eligible medical expenses.



