Clear Aligners Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis, [2030] | With CAGR Of 24.2%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global clear aligners market size is projected to reach USD 17.27 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period, 2023-2030 Pune, India, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the forecast period, the clear aligners market size is projected to expand from USD 3.80 billion in 2023 to USD 17.27 billion by 2030, demonstrating a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.2%. The rising prevalence of malocclusion and unmet population needs are likely to elevate this industry's progress. Fortune Business InsightsTM provides this information in its report titled“Clear Aligners Market, 2023-2030.” Key Industry Development:

Straumann Group received regulatory approval in China for ClearCorrect and established a manufacturing site in Beijing to expand its geographic footprint in the orthodontics business. Straumann Group signed an agreement to acquire PlusDental, a doctor-led clear aligner treatment solutions provider in Europe, to expand its network of clinics, especially in the Netherlands, Sweden, and the U.K.

Increased adult population and expenditure on dental care will boost product adoption, consequently propelling the growth of the global market.

The use of aligners for aesthetic reasons is anticipated to experience a significant increase in the forthcoming years.

The preference for clear aligner products over traditional braces has increased due to their ability to deliver positive results in treating malocclusion.

The market value in North America stood at USD 1.92 billion in 2022. The teenage segment is anticipated to expand at a comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report: Align Technology, Inc. (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Ormco Corporation (Envista) (U.S.), Dentsply Sirona (U.S.), Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.), Argen Corporation (U.S.), Angelalign Technology Inc. (China)

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 24.2% 2030 Value Projection USD 17.27 Billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 3.80 billion Historical Data 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 147 Segments covered Age Group, End User, and Region





Rising Awareness About Product Benefits over Traditional Methods Will Fuel Market Growth

The demand for clear aligners is growing at a robust pace as compared to the conventional braces as more patients are becoming aware of their benefits in treating misaligned teeth or malocclusion. Some of the advantages of these products include greater convenience & comfort, better appearance, and high customization abilities. Moreover, many companies are focusing on creating new products and upgrading their current product ranges to expand their customer base and geographical reach.





Adult Segment to Dominate Market Due to Robust Demand for Dental Aesthetics

Segmented by age groups, the market is divided into teenagers and adults. The adult segment is poised to take the lead, driven by strong demand for dental aesthetics, particularly as an increasing number of adults contend with malocclusion.

Growing Preference for Dentists and Orthodontists to Boost Demand for Dentist & Orthodontist Owned Practices

Categorized by end-users, the market comprises dentist & orthodontist owned practices and other segments. The dentist & orthodontist owned practices segment is anticipated to dominate the market owing to the increasing favoritism towards these professionals who possess extensive expertise in addressing intricate dental conditions.

Regionally, the market is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.





Presence of Numerous Players to Foster Market Progress in North America

North America is projected to dominate the clear aligners market share due to the presence of major players. The market value in North America stood at USD 1.92 billion in 2022 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the global market share in the coming years. Furthermore, increasing R&D investments by manufacturers and favorable reimbursement programs in dentistry in the region are expected to foster this industry's growth prospects.

In Europe, rising awareness about the incorporation of innovative technologies in clear aligners is likely to elevate product demand. Furthermore, expansions of facilities by key manufacturers may attract consumers, thereby fostering product sales.





Robust Sales Recorded by Align Technology to Result in Market Dominance

As far as the competitive landscape is concerned, the consolidated market has shown the dominance of one company – Align Technology, Inc. One of the major reasons behind this firm's leading position in the market is the large-scale demand for its Invisalign aligner product range. It is said to be the only clear aligner that can treat a wide range of complex dental disorders, such as teenagers and adults suffering from immature dentition.





How big is the clear aligners market?

The global clear aligners market will exhibit a CAGR of 24.2 % during the forecast period, 2023-2030.

What is the revenue of clear aligners?

The clear aligners market is projected to grow from USD 3.80 billion in 2023 to USD 17.27 billion by 2030.





