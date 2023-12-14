Bone Void Filler Market Size Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 6.03 Billion By 2034: Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increasing Expenditure on Healthcare Infrastructure and Services Globally Complementing Bone Void Filler Market Growth Rockville , Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bone void filler market is estimated at a valuation of US$ 3.58 billion in 2024 and is forecasted to expand at 5.3% CAGR through 2034. This study by Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, reveals that North America is projected to maintain hegemony in terms of global bone void filler sales over the next ten years.

Expanding geriatric population around the world is projected to act as a major catalyst for bone void filler demand in the long run. The surging prevalence of bone disorders such as osteoporosis and osteomyelitis and increasing spending on healthcare around the world are also forecasted to create opportunities for bone void filler suppliers through 2034. Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

Bone void filler manufacturing companies are focusing on getting their products approved by regulatory bodies around the world to fast-track their commercialization and launch processes. In April 2023, Abryx Inc., a renowned supplier and manufacturer of therapeutic devices, announced that it had received additional clearances for its MONTAGE® Settable, Resorbable Bone Putty to be used as cranial bone cement as well as bone void filler from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).



Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 6.03 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 5.3% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study



The global bone void filler market is estimated at US$ 3.58 billion in 2024.

Demand for bone void fillers is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2034.

The market is forecasted to reach US$ 6.03 billion by 2034-end.

Surging incidence of trauma cases, expanding geriatric population, rising availability of antibiotic-eluting bone fillers, increasing acceptance of synthetic bone void fillers, and high investments in the R&D of novel bone filler products are key market drivers.

High cost of orthopedic surgeries and clinical limitations of bone void filler products is estimated to inhibit market growth in the long run.

Sales of bone void fillers in China are predicted to increase at 8.6% CAGR over the next 10 years.

Bone void filler sales in North America are projected to reach US$ 2.51 billion by the end of 2034. Demineralized bone void fillers are estimated to account for 40.3% of the global bone void filler market in 2024.

“Companies should prioritize their research and development efforts towards antibiotic-eluting bone void fillers, as these are projected to be in high demand in the near future,” says a Fact analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report



Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew plc

NuVasive® Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Hoya Corporation

B Melsungen AG

Johnson and Johnson

Heraeus Holding Wright Medical Group Inc.



Winning Strategy

Bone void filler manufacturers are projected to focus on product innovation to stay relevant and competitive in the future market landscape. Bone void filler suppliers are also predicted to chalk out new partnerships and collaborations to amplify their business reach and bolster their presence in the global competitive landscape.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



Key Segments of Bone Void Filler Market Research

The Bone Void Filler market research is structured around key segments, beginning with materials. These materials include demineralized bones, calcium sulfate, calcium phosphate, tricalcium phosphate, and other variations. Each material plays a crucial role in the market dynamics.

Moving on to the forms of bone void fillers, the market offers a diverse range, including putty, pastes, gels, granules, beads, sponges, strips, and fibers. This diversity in forms caters to different preferences and requirements within the medical field, contributing to the overall market versatility.

The end-user segment is another vital aspect, highlighting where these bone void fillers find application. Hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialized clinics constitute the primary end users. Understanding the preferences and needs of these diverse end users is integral to comprehending the market landscape.

Finally, the geographical segmentation divides the market into North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa. Each region has its own set of factors influencing the demand and supply of bone void fillers, contributing to the global market's complexity. This comprehensive segmentation allows for a detailed analysis, providing valuable insights into the various facets of the Bone Void Filler market.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global bone void filler market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on material (demineralized bones, calcium sulphate, calcium phosphate, tricalcium phosphate, others), form (putty, pastes, gels, granules, beads, sponges, strips, fibers), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialized clinics), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:

Bone Cement & Glue Market : The global bone cement & glue market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% and increase from a market valuation of US$ 1.3 billion in 2022 to US$ 2.2 billion by the end of 2032.

Gelatin Bone Glue Market : The global bone cement & glue market is predicted to reach US$ 1.87 billion by 2033-end.

Antibiotic-loaded Bone Cement Market : The antibiotic-loaded bone cement market is gaining momentum with the growing awareness about the therapeutic effects of antibiotic-loaded bone cement during various orthopedic surgeries.

About Fact :

Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog