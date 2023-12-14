(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signing Day Sports, Inc. (“Signing Day Sports” or the“Company”) ( NYSE American: SGN) , the developer of the Signing Day Sports app and platform to aid high school athletes in the recruitment process, today announced a series of new artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives, designed to enhance the platform.

Rich Symington, CTO and President of Signing Day Sports, commented,“We are excited to announce a series of new AI initiatives that we expect to roll out over the next several months, which we believe will allow us to streamline the application process, verify user metrics, and better place student-athletes. Specifically, we expect that AI technology will allow us to aggregate and analyze massive data sets in order to evaluate player skills more efficiently and effectively. In addition, we expect the new features that we will implement over the next several months will enable us to accelerate customer acquisition, onboarding, and retention. Our mission is to provide athletes with the best possible user experience-bypassing the archaic approach of recruitment. Towards this end, we are committed to integrating the latest and best technologies in order to remain at the forefront of innovation and best serve the schools and student-athletes that trust us with their careers.”

Craig Smith, Director of Development of Signing Day Sports, further noted,“Given the fast-paced environment of NCAA athletics, being able to responsibly place a student-athlete at the best-suited institution, is as important as the recruitment process itself. It is vitally important to collect accurate information and match students based on the broadest possible data set, including physical attributes, performance metrics, player statistics, and more. Everything that takes place on the field, from an athlete's movements to the orientation of their body, will be tracked and analyzed once we implement the proposed AI technology in the near future. This data will allow students and coaches to make highly informed decisions. The implementation of this AI also is also expected to enhance the user experience for student-athletes within the app itself, by ensuring a seamless process to verify measurables for coaches to review.”

Upcoming AI features:

The Company has implemented and, in some cases, expects to implement the following AI features over the next several months:



Lead scraping AI technology to enhance customer identification and acquisition through personalized outreach based on metrics determined by experts.

AI matchmaking for student-athletes to find the right fit based on criteria set by an institution.

Integration of existing AI video-capturing hardware to streamline video upload and highlight tape creation.

Use of AI technology to confirm and enhance visual biometrics of uploaded videos that will expand on data currently available through the platform.

Standards assessed by AI and creation of grades/evaluations of tasks being completed based on metrics set by experts. Integration of AI chatbots that encourage student-athletes to spend more time on the app, including personalized nutritional plans, fitness plans, general recruiting education, and more.

About Signing Day Sports

Signing Day Sports' mission is to help student-athletes achieve their goal of playing college sports. Signing Day Sports' app allows student-athletes to build their Signing Day Sports' recruitment profile, which includes information college coaches need to evaluate and verify them through video technology. The Signing Day Sports app includes a platform to upload a comprehensive data set including video-verified measurables (such as height, weight, 40-yard dash, wingspan, and hand size), academic information (such as official transcripts and SAT/ACT scores), and technical skill videos (such as drills and mechanics that exemplify player mechanics, coordination, and development). For more information on Signing Day Sports, go to .

