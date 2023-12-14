Cystatin C Assay Market Is Expected To Reach $540 Million | Marketsandmarkets.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cystatin C Assay market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $377 million in 2023 and is poised to reach $540 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarketsTM. The growth of this market is majorly driven by Advancements in improving chemiluminescence immunoassay technologies in recent years However, Stringent requirements for approval of cystatin C assay instruments and consumables may restrain the growth of this market. Download an Illustrative overview: Cystatin C Assay Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $377 million Estimated Value by 2028 $540 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Method, Application, Sample Type, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and RoE), APAC (China, Japan, and the RoAPAC), Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunity Importance of companion diagnostics Key Market Driver Rising Prevalence of Kidney Diseases

Based on product, the cystatin C assay market is segmented into analyzers, kits, and reagents. The kits segment is expected to account the largest shares during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of this market are due it its wide applications. As an ample usage of kits in clinical laboratories, healthcare settings, and research institutions for the assessment of kidney function are the major factors that drive the growth of this segment.

Based on method, the cystatin C assay market is segmented into Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassay (PETIA), Particle-enhanced Nephelometric Immunoassay (PENIA), Chemiluminescent immunoassay (CLIA), Immunofluorescence assay (IFA), and Others. The ELISA segment accounted for the largest share the cystatin C assay market in 2022. The large share and high growth of the Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) segment can be attributed to the expanding use of immunoassays in renal disease diagnosis & research. Similarly, wide scope of Elisa in the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of various renal diseases drives the market.

Based on application, the cystatin C assay market is segmented into diagnostics and research. The diagnostic segment accounted for the largest share of the cystatin C assay market in 2022. The broad scope of cystatin C in diagnostics highlights its importance in assessing kidney health and its potential as a marker for broader health conditions which are expected to further drive the market.

Based on sample type, the cystatin C assay market is segmented into blood and urine. The blood segment accounted for the largest share of the cystatin C assay market in 2022. The broad scope of Blood segment is due to the factors such as direct measurement of serum cystatin C, non-invasive and easy collection of blood, its usage in diagnostics, research and Clinical Utility, stability of cystatin C in blood and collectively the rising cases of CKD and geroatric population globally.

Based on end user, the cystatin C assay market is segmented into hospitals, clinical laboratories, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies & CROs & academic research institutes. The hospitals segment dominated the cystatin C assay market in 2022. Market growth is largely driven by the number of cystatin C tests performed in hospitals, their advanced infrastructure, and the adoption of sophisticated immunoassay platforms and equipment.

Based on the region, the Bone Cement & Glue market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the cystatin C assay market, followed by Europe. The large share of the North America market can be attributed to the increasing per capita healthcare expenditure and the technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region, the rising incidence of chronic diseases such as CKD, and the presence of leading national clinical laboratories.

Buy a Cystatin C Assay Industry Report (271 Pages PDF with Insightful Charts, Tables, and Figures):

Cystatin C Assay market major players covered in the report, such as:



Gentian Diagnostics ASA (Norway)

Getein Biotech, Inc. (China)

Abbott (US)

Roche Diagnostics Limited. (Switzerland)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

Abcam plc. (UK)

Sino Biological, Inc. (China)

Bio-Techne (US)

Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH (Austria)

Diazyme Laboratories, Inc (US)

KAMIYA BIOMEDICAL COMPANY (US)

Randox Laboratories Ltd. (UK)

DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH (Germany)

Cepham Life Sciences (US)

ETHOS BIOSCIENCES (US)

ImmunoDiagnostics Limited. (Cananda)

SEKISUI Diagnostics (US)

Aalto Scientific, Ltd (US)

RayBiotech Life, Inc. (US)

Arbor Assays (US)

CUSABIO TECHNOLOGY LLC (US)

Proteintech Group, Inc. (US)

Zhejiang Kangte Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China) and Among Others

Request for FREE Sample Pages:

This research report categorizes the cystatin C assay market into the following segments and subsegments:

Product



Analyzers

Kits Reagents

Method



Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassay (PETIA)

Particle-enhanced Nephelometric Immunoassay (PENIA)

Chemiluminescent immunoassay (CLIA)

Immunofluorescence assay (IFA) Others

Sample Type



Blood Urine

Application



Diagnostics Research

End User



Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies & CROs & Academic research institutes

Region



North America

Europe

Apac Rest of the World

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

Cystatin C Assay Industry Recent Developments:



September 2022, Gentian Cystatin C and GCAL assays received IVDR (In-Vitro Diagnostic Regulation) by TüV SÜD. March 2021, Roche acquired GenMark Diagnostics at USD 24.05 per share and a total transactional value of USD 1.8 billion. The acquisition strengthened Roche's Diagnostics portfolio.

Report Objectives:



To define, describe, and forecast the global cystatin C assay market based on product, method, applications, sample type, end users, and region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, opportunities, challenges, Restraints)

To strategically analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.

To forecast the size of market segments with respect to four main regions-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World.

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, market shares, and core competencies3. To track and analyze competitive developments such as acquisitions, agreements, new product launches, and partnerships in the cystatin C assay market.

Related Reports:

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Diagnostics Market

Laboratory Proficiency Testing Market

Metabolism Assays Market

Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market

Research Insight:

Content Source:

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: ...