Nehha Pendse: In A Space Where I Don't Feel Need To Be A Lead

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) Known for her work in 'May I come in Madam', 'Devdas', 'Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai', among others, Nehha Pendse shared she is currently in a space where she doesn't feel the need to be a lead required in each and every frame of the show.
In the discussion about the challenges faced by actors in finding personal time, Nehha expressed: "As actors, it becomes very difficult for us to carve out time for ourselves, especially depending on the demands of our character."
"I am content as long as I can manage to set aside two-four hours daily for myself amidst my work. 'May I Come In Madam' allows me that flexibility, and I would gladly take on a show like this every year. However, it doesn't mean that I won't consider doing mainstream television shows again, but perhaps not at this moment," she said.
The 'Hasratein' actress further said she is currently in a space where she doesn't feel the need to be a lead required in each and every frame of the show.
"It becomes a bit challenging because, as our profession demands, we must adhere to the time constraints. Yet, at the moment, I'm in a happy space, and I believe 'Time is important but time is not limited.' Maybe, when I'm ready, I'll find a role that perfectly aligns with my schedule. Destiny plays a significant role, and I trust that everything has its right time, whether it's a show or a character," added Nehha.
'May I Come in Madam' airs on Star Bharat.
--IANS
sp/dan
MENAFN14122023000231011071ID1107596768
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.