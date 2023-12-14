Earthquake Hits Azerbaijani Sector Of Caspian Sea

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. An earthquake
has occurred in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, Trend reports.
Information about it was disseminated by the Republican
Seismological Service Center of Azerbaijan National Academy of
Sciences.
According to the Earthquake Research Bureau, the magnitude of
the tremors amounted to 4.5.
Azerbaijan recently was shaken by an earthquake, also recorded
in the Caspian Sea, 60 km east of Siyazan station. The magnitude of
the earthquake amounted to 5.6 points. The earthquake was
registered at a depth of 68 km.
