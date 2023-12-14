Ferrari Baku Unveils Renewed Sales And Services Center: A New Era Of Luxury And Performance

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) After a long renovation phase, the Ferrari showroom in Baku
shines in new splendor and was presented to customers. The Sales
and Service Center is currently presenting the latest new Ferrari
corporate design, offering a customer experience elevated to the
highest standards.
Especially, the configuration area has been renewed and
enlarged. The area is equipped with new and modern equipment based
on the corporate standards of the Ferrari brand. The path to the
desired color or favorite seats is transformed from an all-round
service into a sensory highlight.
Another highlight is the completely renovated Service Center,
originally established in 2013 to provide exclusive service to
Ferrari owners. Only at the Official Ferrari Service Center do
Ferrari owners have access to certified specialists, know-how, and
equipment required for a complete vehicle inspection. The recent
upgrades increased the capabilities of the Service Center, enabling
it to work more efficiently to meet the increasing demands of
Ferrari owners and cars.
Ali Nazar, Owner of Ferrari Baku Center, stated, "Today marks a
significant milestone for us on two fronts: the adaptation of our
showroom to the new Corporate design, the 'new CI,' and the
official announcement of the Nazar Group company as the new
importer of the Ferrari brand in Azerbaijan. We take immense pride
in representing Ferrari in this growing region and delivering
exceptional service to our clientele."
Director of Nazar Group company Azer Jalilov said, "We are
pleased to be able to offer our clients exceptional service since
2013 and be part of an exclusive network of 74 dealers for Ferrari
in the Europe & Africa region.“
In addition to this exclusive reopening event, Ferrari Baku
displayed the newest car from Ferrari range, the Ferrari
Purosangue, for the first time in the country. The Ferrari
Purosangue is the Prancing Horse's first-ever four-door
four-seater, equipped with Maranello's iconic naturally aspirated
V12, which can unleash a massive 725 cv in total. The car
guarantees pure emotions not just when it is being pushed to its
limits, but also in day-to-day driving situations, unlike any
other!
The address remains unchanged - Uzeyir Hajibeyov 57.
For further information, please contact:
Contact: +994 12 460 70 07
+994 55 270 22 22
Official website:
Facebook:
Instagram:
MENAFN14122023000187011040ID1107596742
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.