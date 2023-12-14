               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Turkish FM Visits Grave Of Azerbaijani Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, Turkic Martyrship Monument, Alley Of Martyrs (PHOTO)


12/14/2023 7:30:37 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who is in Azerbaijan on a working visit, visited the grave of Azerbaijani great leader Heydar Aliyev, the Alley of Martyrs and the monument of Turkic Martyrship (the monument erected in honor of the Turkish soldiers-martyrs), Trend reports.

Fidan firstly honored the memory of Heydar Aliyev, the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, architect, and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, and laid a wreath at his grave in the Alley of Honor.

Then he visited the monument of Turkic Martyrship. A wreath and bouquets were laid at the monument.

The graves of martyrs who gave their lives in the struggle for independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan were also visited, a wreath was laid in front of the Eternal Flame monument.

