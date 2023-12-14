Turkish FM Visits Grave Of Azerbaijani Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, Turkic Martyrship Monument, Alley Of Martyrs (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Turkish Foreign
Minister Hakan Fidan, who is in Azerbaijan on a working visit,
visited the grave of Azerbaijani great leader Heydar Aliyev, the
Alley of Martyrs and the monument of Turkic Martyrship (the
monument erected in honor of the Turkish soldiers-martyrs),
Trend reports.
Fidan firstly honored the memory of Heydar Aliyev, the national
leader of the Azerbaijani people, architect, and founder of the
modern independent Azerbaijani state, and laid a wreath at his
grave in the Alley of Honor.
Then he visited the monument of Turkic Martyrship. A wreath and
bouquets were laid at the monument.
The graves of martyrs who gave their lives in the struggle for
independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan were also
visited, a wreath was laid in front of the Eternal Flame
monument.
