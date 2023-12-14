Azerbaijan To Respond To Armenia's Comments On Draft Peace Treaty Soon - FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. A historic
opportunity has occurred for normalization of relations between
Armenia and Azerbaijan, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun
Bayramov during a press briefing with his Turkish counterpart
Minister Hakan Fidan, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
He noted that Azerbaijan is currently forming its opinion on
Armenia's comments on the draft peace agreement and will present it
to Armenia shortly.
"Azerbaijan and Türkiye believe that neighbors in the region
should live in peace. We expect Armenia to take steps in the same
direction," the minister added.
