Azerbaijan To Respond To Armenia's Comments On Draft Peace Treaty Soon - FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. A historic opportunity has occurred for normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during a press briefing with his Turkish counterpart Minister Hakan Fidan, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan is currently forming its opinion on Armenia's comments on the draft peace agreement and will present it to Armenia shortly.

"Azerbaijan and Türkiye believe that neighbors in the region should live in peace. We expect Armenia to take steps in the same direction," the minister added.

