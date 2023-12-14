Azerbaijan Establishes Lump-Sum Payment For Students Of Military Schools

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. A lump sum
payment of 500 manat ($294) has been established for cadets
enrolled at the bachelor's degree of the higher education
institution subordinated to the National Defense University, which
is part of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, including the
preparatory course of the bachelor's degree level, and military
colleges, and 300 manat ($176) for cadets enrolled in military
lyceums starting from the 2024-2025 academic year, Trend reports.
This is stated in the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on
measures to encourage youth training in the military sphere.
The full text of the decree is available here .
Will be updated
