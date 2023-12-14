Azerbaijani-Turkish Relations Progressed Over Year - FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov holds discussions with Turkish
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan within the framework of international
events, conducts telephone conversations whenever possible,
Trend reports.
The statement was made during Bayramov's joint press conference
with Hakan Fidan, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.
"Today's visit is an indicator of how rich the agenda between
Azerbaijan and Türkiye is," he said.
He noted that this year has been fruitful for
Azerbaijani-Turkish relations.
"Our cooperation, which rose to the level of strategic alliance
with the Shusha Declaration, is an example for the whole world,"
Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized.
He also mentioned that cooperation within the framework of
international organizations was discussed at the meeting along with
bilateral relations.
"At the same time, we discussed cooperation with the countries
of the region in trilateral and quadrilateral formats. There are
plans to hold several meetings in the trilateral format in the
upcoming months," he added.
