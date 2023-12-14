Turkish-Azerbaijani Relations Form Important Factor For Maintaining Stability In Region - FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Issues of
Turkish companies' intensive activity in Azerbaijan's territories
liberated from Armenian occupation, new opportunities and prospects
were specially discussed at today's meeting, Azerbaijani Foreign
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister
Hakan Fidan, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.
Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Turkish-Azerbaijani relations are an
important factor in preserving stability in the region.
"The new situation after the anti-terrorist activities
undertaken by Azerbaijan on September 19-20, the return of former
IDPs and other issues were discussed," the minister said.
