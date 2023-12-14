Turkmenistan Collaborates With FAO To Establish Electronic Land Cadastre

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, December 14. Representatives of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO) held meetings with officials of Turkmen ministries and departments, during which issues of creating an institutional framework for the creation of an electronic land cadastre were discussed, Trend reports.

Thus, the events were devoted to the improvement of land management, geodesy and cartography, and their transfer to the digital plane.

According to the party, this work creates the basis for the formation of an electronic land cadastre, which in turn will lead to a more efficient system of state accounting of land resources.

FAO experts presented applications that work with satellite support and contribute to the archiving of cartographic data.

At the same time, it was noted that the ongoing joint project is also aimed at providing logistical assistance and sharing experience and knowledge in this area.

Meanwhile, in the middle of this year, FAO and Turkmenistan agreed to launch the first technical assistance project in the country's water sector. Within the framework of the project, it was planned to study folk hydraulic techniques as well as the introduction of innovations such as drip irrigation, sprinkling, and the sprinkler method.

