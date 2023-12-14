Next Period Must Be Beginning Of Stability In South Caucasus - Turkish FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The next period
must be the beginning of stability in the South Caucasus, Turkish
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan,
said, Trend reports.
He spoke at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.
He noted that Türkiye supported Azerbaijan's territorial
integrity, standing by Azerbaijan's side in its fair fight [for its
territorial integrity].
"There are unbreakable ties between Türkiye and Azerbaijan.
Türkiye believes that there is no need for conflict in the region.
The way forward should be continued peacefully. Türkiye's relations
with Armenia will be restored after relations between Azerbaijan
and Armenia are normalized," Hakan Fidan said.
Will be updated
MENAFN14122023000187011040ID1107596735
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.