Next Period Must Be Beginning Of Stability In South Caucasus - Turkish FM


12/14/2023 7:30:35 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The next period must be the beginning of stability in the South Caucasus, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

He noted that Türkiye supported Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, standing by Azerbaijan's side in its fair fight [for its territorial integrity].

"There are unbreakable ties between Türkiye and Azerbaijan. Türkiye believes that there is no need for conflict in the region. The way forward should be continued peacefully. Türkiye's relations with Armenia will be restored after relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia are normalized," Hakan Fidan said.

