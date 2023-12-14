Birbank's QR Payment Option Offers Up To 3% Cashback

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Azerbaijan's first digital bank, Birbank, continues to reward its customers. Users can now make QR code payments via the Birbank app wherever they see a QR ilə ödə (“Pay by QR”) sticker, and earn 3% cashback.

To do this, the user must first inform the cashier that he will pay using a QR code, then go to the QR section on the main page of the Birbank mobile app and complete the payment by scanning the QR code at the checkout.

Customers using Birbank cashback cards should select the category“Scan and Pay with Birbank's m10 QR! 3%” from the cashback categories in the Birbank mobile app. Other cardholders from Kapital Bank can earn 2% cashback on all payments by making payments via QR in the Birbank mobile app.

Customers can use the new feature only with their own Kapital Bank card linked to their Birbank account. If the user has joined another active campaign that brings more cashback, or has chosen a category with extra cashback, then he will be awarded cashback with a higher percentage. Additionally, if the payment location is a Birbank partner and offers higher cashback, then a higher percentage will also be applied.

When making a refund, the QR code must be scanned through the Birbank account used to make the payment. The maximum monthly cashback that can be obtained using the new feature is 500 manats. Earned cashback can be tracked from a cashback account in the Birbank mobile app. For more information:

For more detailed information about Birbank card refer to , 196 Call Centre or the card's Facebook or Instagram pages. To order a card, download the Birbank app, send an SMS with the text“1” to the 8196 short code, contact us via WhatsApp at (+994 50) 999 81 96 or visit the Birbank centers.