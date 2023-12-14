Azerbaijan Defines Cadets' Usage Of Preferential Mortgages Following Graduation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Azerbaijan has
defined the procedure for cadets to use preferential mortgage after
graduation, Trend reports.
This was reflected in the decree signed by President Ilham
Aliyev "On Measures to Encourage Youth Training in Military
Sphere".
According to the decree, cadets enrolled in higher educational
institutions and military colleges, starting from 2024-2025
academic year, after graduation from these educational institutions
and active military service in the Azerbaijani Army as officers or
warrant officers for five calendar years, when using a preferential
mortgage loan at the expense of the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee
Fund of Azerbaijan for the purchase of living space, a part of the
cost of the relevant living space in the amount of up to 15 percent
will be financed from the State Guarantee Fund of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
