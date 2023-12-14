Azerbaijan Defines Cadets' Usage Of Preferential Mortgages Following Graduation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Azerbaijan has defined the procedure for cadets to use preferential mortgage after graduation, Trend reports.

This was reflected in the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev "On Measures to Encourage Youth Training in Military Sphere".

According to the decree, cadets enrolled in higher educational institutions and military colleges, starting from 2024-2025 academic year, after graduation from these educational institutions and active military service in the Azerbaijani Army as officers or warrant officers for five calendar years, when using a preferential mortgage loan at the expense of the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of Azerbaijan for the purchase of living space, a part of the cost of the relevant living space in the amount of up to 15 percent will be financed from the State Guarantee Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan.