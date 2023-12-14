Lithuania's Foreign Minister: Today I Am A Ukrainian

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Gabrielius Landsbergis, said that on the day when Europe is making the most important decisions in its history, he considers himself a Ukrainian.
The diplomat stressed this via the social network, Ukrinform reports.
"Today, as Europe makes its most important decisions in recent history, I can only say this: Я українець. I am a Ukrainian," Landsbergis posted. Read also: Finland
's Prime Minister calls for EU leaders to pass all three important decisions on Ukrain
As reported, a two-day summit of EU leaders kicked off today in Brussels to consider decisions that will have historical significance for Ukraine. In particular, it is about the start of negotiations between the EU and Ukraine regarding the nation's accession, as well as the creation of the Ukrainian Facility in the amount of EUR 50 billion in the revised long-term EU budget for 2024-2027.
