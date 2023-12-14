Defense Minister Umerov Announces Japanese-Ukrainian Conference On Setting Up Joint Defense Firms

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense Minister Rustem Umerov of Ukraine discussed with Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Kuninori Matsuda the issue of cooperation in the IT and demining coalitions, and also called on Japanese hi tech, electronics, and robotics companies to cooperate with the Ukrainian defense sector.

Umerov announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"I invited Japanese companies working in the field of high technologies, electronics, and robotics to cooperate with the Ukrainian defence industry. To boost our further cooperation, including establishment of joint defence companies, proposed to hold a special Japanese-Ukrainian conference in the near future," Umerov wrote.

He thanked Japan for its participation in the IT and demining coalitions, which significantly strengthen the Ukrainian Army.

"Expressed my sincere gratitude to the Japanese people and the Japanese government for their comprehensive and unwavering support for Ukraine." Umerov stated.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Japan is ready to allocate nearly $4.5 billion for post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

Photo: Facebook Rustem Umerov