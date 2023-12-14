Azerbaijan Establishes Special-Purpose Military Colleges - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on measures to promote youth training in the military sphere.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan was instructed to establish three military colleges of special purpose (military college) under the National Defense University, which is part of the structure of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, in Baku, Ganja and Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and to inform the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan about it within three months in order to train professional warrant officer staff.

The full text of the decree is available here .