Azerbaijan Establishes Special-Purpose Military Colleges - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed
a decree on measures to promote youth training in the military
sphere.
According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers of the
Republic of Azerbaijan was instructed to establish three military
colleges of special purpose (military college) under the National
Defense University, which is part of the structure of Azerbaijan's
Ministry of Defense, in Baku, Ganja and Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic and to inform the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
about it within three months in order to train professional warrant
officer staff.
The full text of the decree is available here .
