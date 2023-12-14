International Conference On Neo-Colonialism Starts In Geneva

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
An international conference on "Neocolonialism: Human Rights,
Peace, and Security" has started at the UN office in Geneva under
the auspices of the Baku Initiative Group (BIG), Azernews reports.
The event will be attended by the US, UK, France, Turkiye,
Switzerland, Algeria, Pakistan, Serbia, Qatar, Senegal, Cameroon,
Vietnam, Union of Gambar Islands, Guadeloupe, French Guiana, New
Caledonia, Corsica, Martinique, French Polynesia, Corsica, Valais,
and Futuna, Solomon Islands, as well as some 50 representatives of
the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the UN Committee on the
Elimination of Violence against Women, and leaders of NGOs
specializing in human rights and decolonization, and
representatives of foreign media were present.
The event will feature presentations by representatives of
former and current French colonies on France's gross violations of
human rights in their countries, as well as statements by several
French officials.
A conference declaration will be adopted at the end.
MENAFN14122023000195011045ID1107596717
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.