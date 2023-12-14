Azerbaijan Approves Regulations Of Commission On Delimitation And Security Of State Border With Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has signed a resolution
on approving the“Regulations on the organization and holding of
meetings and joint working meetings between the State Commission on
the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on the
Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the
Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan”.
The State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border
between the Republic of Azerbaijan is tasked to implement the
issues arising from the resolution.
