               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan Approves Regulations Of Commission On Delimitation And Security Of State Border With Armenia


12/14/2023 7:30:07 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has signed a resolution on approving the“Regulations on the organization and holding of meetings and joint working meetings between the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

The State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan is tasked to implement the issues arising from the resolution.

MENAFN14122023000195011045ID1107596716

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search