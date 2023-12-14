Turkish FM Pays Tribute To National Leader Heydar Aliyev And Martyrs

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
As part of his visit to Azerbaijan, Turkish Foreign Minister
Hakan Fidan has paid tribute to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev,
as well as Azerbaijani and Turkish martyrs, Azernews reports.
Hakan Fidan, who came to the Alley of Honor for the first time,
laid a wreath at the grave of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of
the Azerbaijani people, architect and founder of the modern
independent state of Azerbaijan.
The Turkish FM then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate
Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country's
independence and territorial integrity, and laid a wreath at the
Eternal Flame monument.
Minister Hakan Fidan also visited the Turkish Martyrdom monument
erected in memory of the heroic Turkish soldiers who died in the
battles for the liberation of Baku from the Bolshevik-Armenian
Dashnak troops in 1918, and put a wreath and flowers at the
monument.
