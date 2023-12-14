Bank of England to keep borrowing rates unchanged amid growing concerns

(MENAFN) The Bank of England is poised to follow the lead of its counterparts in the U.S. and Europe by keeping borrowing rates unchanged in its upcoming policy meeting on Thursday, despite growing concerns about the state of the British economy. Anticipated to maintain its main interest rate at a 15-year high of 5.25 percent, a level held since August, this decision is reflective of the central bank's two-year effort to address surging inflation. The inflationary pressures were initially triggered by supply chain disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic and exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, leading to increased food and energy costs.



In the midst of a flurry of central bank activities ahead of the Christmas season, the Bank of England's move mirrors that of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, all expected to retain their main borrowing rates at multiyear highs. Despite mounting concerns about the British economy, the Bank of England is considered less likely to cut rates compared to its counterparts in the U.S. and the eurozone. This is attributed to the fact that inflation in the U.K. remains higher than in the U.S. and the 20 European Union countries using the euro currency.



While the Bank of England has successfully reduced inflation from its four-decade high of over 11 percent, the consumer price index still stood at 4.6 percent in the year to October, exceeding the bank's 2 percent target. The sustained high inflation rate underscores the challenges faced in achieving the desired level of price stability. While the series of interest rate hikes has contributed to the battle against inflation, it has also led to a squeeze on consumer spending, particularly through higher mortgage rates, thereby exerting downward pressure on British economic growth. The central bank's decision to maintain its high borrowing rates reflects a delicate balancing act as it navigates the complex economic landscape to address both inflationary pressures and potential risks to economic expansion.

