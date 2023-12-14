Why gold rates gets pushed to record high

(MENAFN) Gold, often seen as the ultimate safe-haven asset, has recently hit a historic high of USD2,144 per ounce, triggering concerns and prompting a closer look at the factors driving this unusual surge. Traditionally, gold prices skyrocket during times of fear, such as wars, inflation, or global crises like a pandemic or stock market crash. However, the current rally in gold prices is bucking this trend, driven not by fear but rather by an unexpected force – greed, or more precisely, optimism.



Unlike historical instances where geopolitical tensions or financial crises fueled gold's ascent, the current scenario is marked by a surge in optimism. This departure from the norm is evident when comparing it to past crises, such as the hostage crisis in Iran and the Russian invasion of Afghanistan in 1979, which saw the gold price triple in six months. Similarly, during the global financial crisis, the eurozone crisis in 2011, and the COVID-19 pandemic, gold experienced significant gains, reaching its previous high of USD2,074.20 in August 2020.



Traditionally, gold serves as a hedge against market panics, providing investors with a cushion against equity losses. However, Jason Hollands, managing director of Bestinvest by Evelyn Partners, points out that the current surge is happening amid a robust rally in equities, challenging the conventional narrative. The driving force behind this unexpected gold price increase is attributed to the belief that United States interest rates have peaked as inflation is on a downward trajectory. This optimism is fueling hopes for potential rate cuts in the coming year.



Ricardo Evangelista, a senior analyst at ActivTrades, highlights that a growing number of analysts are entertaining the idea of the United States Federal Reserve delivering the first-rate cut as early as March. However, he emphasizes that this viewpoint is not yet a majority consensus. As gold continues to defy traditional expectations, investors and analysts alike are closely monitoring the evolving economic landscape to understand the dynamics contributing to this unique surge in the precious metal's value.



