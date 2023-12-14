KSA plans on establishing version of Champs-Elysees in Diriyah

(MENAFN) Diriyah Company, the driving force behind the monumental transformation of the historic Saudi city into a tourism giga-project, has unveiled plans for a grand Parisian-inspired boulevard called King Salman Boulevard. Mimicking the dimensions of the iconic Champs-Elysees in France, this ambitious project is part of a larger initiative set to introduce a series of cultural landmarks, including an opera house, contemporary art museum, mosque, convention center, and performance arena, with the grand reveal scheduled for December 2024.



Jerry Inzerillo, the CEO of Diriyah Company, shared these visionary plans at the Wadi Safar experience center west of Diriyah, emphasizing the commitment to unveil various projects annually until the World Expo in 2030, where Riyadh is set to host the global event. Diriyah, the birthplace of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, holds historical significance as the ancestral home of the Al Saud royal family, with the first Saudi state established on the site in 1727.



The USD63.2 billion giga-project is poised to cover 14 square kilometers, featuring an impressive array of assets, including 42 hotels, over 100 restaurants, nine museums, and around 30,000 homes by 2030. Owned by the Public Investment Fund, Diriyah Company aims to transform the historic site into a cultural, heritage, and tourism hub.



As part of the ongoing developments, the company also revealed the inaugural phase of its new 27-hole championship golf course, designed by the renowned Australian former major winner, Greg Norman. This multi-faceted initiative signifies Saudi Arabia's commitment to redefining its cultural and tourism landscape, creating a global destination that seamlessly blends history, heritage, and modernity.





MENAFN14122023000045015687ID1107596708