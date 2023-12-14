(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) PhotographyCourse Positions Photography Community for Success in 2024 with the Launch of its New Trend Report The trend report provides dynamic insight into emerging trends for 2024 through the eyes of photography masters across the world, who provide strategies to help photographers amplify their success in the next year.

Hong Kong, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2023) - As 2023 draws to a close, The World's Number One Photography Community, PhotographyCourse, is preparing its members for success in 2024 with the release of its latest trend report.









PhotographyCourse is the pioneer in offering free and premium online photography training and education. The new trend report offers a comprehensive analysis and forecasts of emerging trends shaping the photography industry in 2024. Over fifty leading and award-winning photographers worldwide were interviewed to get their insight into the trends for the coming year. Julia Wimmerlin, Guy Tal, Joel Robison, Andrey Savin, Daniel Kordan, Kristopher Andres, Geert Weggen, and more are the top photographers featured in the report.

The photography experts are forecasting a myriad of trends, such as analog photography, bold pops of color, hard light, the mixture of video and still image content, and a return to raw and unpolished outdoor scenic portraiture, maximalism, and baroque lighting.

More than half of the experts featured in PhotographyCourse's trend report forecast that AI-generated photography will play a massive role in 2024 photography trends. Photographers, including Julia Wimmerlin, are already leveraging AI to enhance their images and improve their workflow.

Wimmerlin is a Ukrainian photographer who specializes in nature and fine art. When asked about the emerging trend of AI in photography, she said, "Many photographers see AI as a threat, but I don't. I love how you can use AI to enhance photography as a mood board or merge it with your own photos to enrich composting, creating double exposure or even morphing.

American photographic artist and author Guy Tal had a reassuring word for those worried about AI impacting their photography career. He said: "AI can't replace creative artists, both because AI is not truly creative and because art buyers generally are interested in the skills, creativity, lives, and legacies of human creators."

In addition to the trend of AI-enhanced photography, Russian award-winning landscape photographer Daniel Kordan foresees virtual and augmented reality photography ranking highly among emerging trends for 2024. He said, "As virtual and augmented reality technologies become more accessible and sophisticated, photographers will have to explore new, creative opportunities."

The trend report is about more than just the forecast for emerging trends. The experts also gave their thoughts on NFT, unconventional sources for inspiration, who to follow on social media in 2024, conference and workshop recommendations, and must-have photography

PhotographyCourse is dedicated to helping photography enthusiasts, intermediates, and even professional photographers improve their skills. The platform boasts a vibrant and engaging community of learners. Members can also get inspiration from PhotographyCourse's high-ranking photography podcast, The Great Big Photography World.

The CEO of PhotographyCourse, Domien van Eynde, is excited about the trend report. He said, "Like many industries these days, the world of photography is evolving rapidly. There are exciting prospects for the future, but it's hard to benefit from something you aren't aware of. We don't want our members to get left behind. That's why we interviewed the crème de la crème to get their insight to help our members stay informed and be one step ahead of current and future trends.

To access the complete trend report, visit . Also, for a limited time, PhotographyCourse is offering a 50% discount off their membership plan for those who opt into the trend report. For further information on joining this photography community, visit /join or watch their latest video .

Media details:

Website URL:

Company name: PhotographyCourse

Contact person: Irfan Arshad

Contact email: ...

Country: USA and China

SOURCE: PhotographyCourse

To view the source version of this press release, please visit