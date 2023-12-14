Hospitals' Conditions In West Bank City Of Jenon Very Difficult - Health Min.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- The conditions in hospitals in the West Bank city of Jenin are "very difficult" as the Israeli occupation forces were attacking the city for the third day running, Palestinian Minister of health said Thursday.

Hospitals in Jenin have been subjected to a vicious assault by the Israeli occupation forces, who were blocking arrival of the wounded and attacking ambulances, May Al-Keileh said in a statement.

The Ministry of Health, she added, was doing its utmost best to meet needs of hospitals in all governorates despite the "very difficult circumstances" caused by the Israeli occupation aggression.

Al-Keileh called on the UN and human rights organizations anew to force the occupation end its aggression on the Palestinian people and health facilities.

The Israeli occupation forces have been attacking Jenin since Tuesday killing 11 people and injuring 34 others. (end)

