Iraq Arrests People Connected To US Embassy Attack

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- Iraq announced arresting a number of people involved in bombing the US Embassy that occurred a few days ago, noting that a number of them are connected to the security forces.

In a statement on Thursday, Commander-in-Chief of Iraqi Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasool said that intelligence personnel were able to determine who had helped and provided losgistic support to the perpetrators to execute their act.

The Iraqi authorities will continue persuing those responsible for the attack, said Rasool, adding that such actions pose a threat to the country's security and stability.

The US Embassy was attacked with a missile on December 8, an action deemed by the Iraqi government as an act of terror. (end)

