AOHR Demands Activating UNGA Resolution To Stop Israeli Occupation's War Against Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- The Arab Observatory for Human Rights (AOHR) affiliated with the Arab Parliament on Thursday called the UN General Assembly to activate Resolution 377, to stop the Israeli occupation's war on the Gaza Strip.

This came in a report issued by the Arab Observatory to monitor the violations of the Israeli occupation since the start of its war against Gaza on October 7 until November 25 2023.

The report called for forming a legal committee, approved by the Arab Islamic Summit, to list all the Israeli occupation's decisions and violations against Palestinians, and develop a legal memorandum for concerned international parties and prepare a legal file to be submitted to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and other bodies.

AOHR warned that the continuation of the Israeli occupation's war on Gaza would have dire consequences, not only for the Palestinians in Gaza but for the region's security and stability, and called on the international community and the ICC to take urgent action and investigate the war crimes committed by the Israeli forces.

The UN Human Rights Council also called for forming an international committee to investigate the human rights violations in the Strip, collective punishment policies, forced displacement and other war crimes.

The Israeli aggression, ongoing for over 50 days, killed and wounded four percent of Gaza's population, including about 47,000 martyrs, wounded and missing persons, stated the report, explaining that 70 percent of them were children and women.

The Israeli occupation's aggression against Gaza Strip is considered an illegal military act, due to its clear violation of the UN Charter, in addition to committing serious violations of the Fourth Geneva Convention, highlighted AOHR.

The Israeli occupation deliberately shut down the Palestinian health sector to prevent treating wounded people, where 207 doctors, nurses and paramedics were killed, in addition to 26 Civil Defense Force men, under the pretext that Hamas' control centers lie in the tunnels beneath the hospitals, added the reporrt. (end)

