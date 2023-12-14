Asia Mostly Mixed On Fed Word

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia-Pacific equity markets ended mostly mixed Thursday, with investors digesting the U.S. Federal Reserve's move to end its interest-rate-hiking cycle and signal cuts for the next year.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index slumped 240.1 points, or 0.7%, to 32,686.25. The financial sector led declines in the region as investors in Japan awaited the Bank of Japan's policy decision next week.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng recovered 173.14 points, or 1.1%, to 16,402.19.

Australian markets vaulted, hitting levels not seen since Aug. 1.

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 subtracted 17.64 points, or 0.5%, to 3,351.96.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index gained 18.69 points or 0.6%, to 3,122.95.

In Taiwan, the Taiex jumped 184.18 points, or 1.1%, to 17,653,11.

In Korea, the Kospi index climbed 33.52 points, or 1.3%, to 2,544.18.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 zoomed 77.11 points, or 0.7%, to 11,552.88.

In Australia, the ASX 200 advanced 120.07 points, or 1.7%, to 7,377.86.









