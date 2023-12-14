Acting IGP Found Guilty Of Torture At Mirihana Police Station

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon has been found guilty of torture of an individual at the Mirihana Police Station and has been ordered to pay compensation.

The Supreme Court directed the National Police Commission to take disciplinary action against Deshabandu Tennakoon and the other accused.

Tennakoon, who was recently appointed as the Acting Inspector General of Police, and three other Police officers, were ordered to a compensation of Rs. 2 million out of their personal funds to the petitioner for violating his fundamental rights.

The court also ordered the State to pay a compensation of Rs.100,000 to the petitioner.

The incident had reportedly taken place at the Mirihana Police Station in 2011 when Deshabandu Tennakoon was in charge of the Nugegoda Police division.

The petitioner had allegedly been assaulted by the Police after being arrested on suspicion and was forced to breathe chilli powder.

The court was also told that at one point the petitioner was taken to his house after his arrest and was assaulted in front of his wife and young children.

Senior Counsel Viran Corea with counsel Sarita De Fonseka and Thilini Vidanagamage appeared for the petitioner while Senior State Counsel Induni Punchihewa appeared for Tennakoon and the Attorney General. (Colombo Gazette)