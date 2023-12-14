Zara retrieves ad due to resemblance of destruction in Gaza

(MENAFN) Fashion giant Zara is under fire and has decided to pull a recent advertising campaign, titled 'The Jacket,' from its website and social media platforms amid accusations that the images bear a resemblance to the destruction in Gaza. The controversial campaign sparked widespread criticism on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok, with calls for a boycott gaining momentum.



The campaign featured a model holding a mannequin wrapped in white plastic, surrounded by fragments of plasterboard, a roughly painted crooked wooden box, rubble, and statues, along with other mannequins with missing limbs. The imagery drew sharp rebuke, with online users arguing that it evoked scenes from the conflict in Gaza.



Responding to the backlash, Zara issued a statement on its Instagram account, expressing regret that some customers found the images offensive. The fashion brand clarified that the campaign, conceptualized in July and photographed in September, aimed to showcase craft-made garments in an artistic context, portraying a series of images of "unfinished sculptures in a sculptor’s studio."



Despite Zara's explanation, the United Kingdom's Advertising Standards Authority revealed that it received over 100 complaints, asserting that the imagery referenced the current conflict in Gaza and, as a result, was deemed offensive.



This incident follows a similar controversy involving British clothing chain M&S in early November. The company faced criticism and issued an apology for an Instagram video depicting green, white, and red paper hats burning in a fire. While M&S explained that the video was part of a campaign recorded in August to playfully showcase that some people don't enjoy wearing paper Christmas hats, social media users argued that the colors of the burning hats resembled those of the Palestinian flag.



These instances underscore the sensitivity of visual imagery in advertising and the potential for unintended associations, prompting brands to navigate carefully to avoid unintentional references to sensitive geopolitical issues and conflicts.





