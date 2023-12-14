UNODC unveils startling shift in global opium production landscape

(MENAFN) A recent report from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has unveiled a startling shift in the global opium production landscape, with Myanmar emerging as the new epicenter of opium cultivation in 2023, surpassing Afghanistan. Released on Tuesday, the report indicates that Myanmar experienced an 18 percent increase in opium cultivation from 2022 to 2023, reaching a total of 47,100 hectares under cultivation.



The rise to the top of opium-producing nations is attributed to a confluence of factors, primarily linked to the economic, security, and governance disruptions following the military takeover in Myanmar in February 2021. UNODC Regional Representative Jeremy Douglas noted that these disruptions continue to compel farmers in remote areas to turn to opium cultivation as a means of livelihood. The intensification of conflict, particularly in the northern state of Shan and other border areas, is anticipated to further accelerate this trend.



Opium cultivation expanded significantly in Myanmar's border regions, particularly in northern Shan state, which shares borders with China, Laos, and Thailand. Chin and Kachin states also witnessed growth, with yields increasing by 16 percent to 22.9 kilograms per hectare, attributed to more advanced farming practices.



The economic implications of this shift are notable, as Myanmar's opium farmers earned approximately 75 percent more this year, with average prices reaching around USD355 per kilogram. The report highlights the challenges posed by the military takeover and ongoing conflicts in driving communities towards opium cultivation as a coping mechanism.



This development comes against the backdrop of a drastic decline in opium production in Afghanistan, which experienced an estimated 95 percent reduction to around 330 tons following the Taliban's ban on poppy cultivation in April. Previously the world's leading opium producer, Afghanistan's output had constituted over 80 percent of the global supply and served as a major source of heroin in both Europe and Asia.



As Myanmar takes center stage in opium production, the global community faces renewed challenges in addressing the complex dynamics of the illicit drug trade, navigating the impact on local communities, and implementing effective measures to curb the proliferation of opium cultivation.



