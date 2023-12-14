Inflation in 20 Eurozone countries drop more rapidly than expected

(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, inflation in the 20 Eurozone countries has declined more rapidly than anticipated, sparking discussions about potential interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank (ECB) in the early months of the upcoming year. Despite the economic downturn and speculation about rate adjustments, no immediate rate moves are expected at the ECB's policy meeting scheduled for Thursday. Analysts emphasize that ECB President Christine Lagarde is unlikely to confirm any plans for rate cuts, and she may even caution against premature declarations of victory over inflation despite recent improvements.



Similar to the ECB, central banks such as the U.S. Federal Reserve are grappling with market expectations for rate reductions to bolster slowing economic growth, now that inflationary pressures have eased. However, central bankers are cautious, having recently implemented substantial rate hikes, and they aim to ensure that inflation remains under control.



The unexpected dip in inflation to 2.4 percent in November across the eurozone, not far from the ECB's 2 percent target considered optimal for the economy, contrasts sharply with the peak of 10.6 percent recorded in October 2022. Nevertheless, the reality on the ground reveals that wages have yet to catch up with inflation, leaving consumers with a sense of financial strain, even as festive decorations light up European city centers for the holiday season.



In Paris, Amel Zemani, a travel agent, expresses the economic challenges faced by consumers, noting that Christmas shopping must be deferred to post-holiday sales due to financial constraints. The sentiment is echoed by Steven Ekerovich, an American photographer residing in Paris, who observes the rising costs in the city for rents, food, and clothing. Despite a pricing lag compared to other cosmopolitan cities, Paris is catching up swiftly, prompting increased caution among residents about their spending habits. The situation underscores the delicate balance the ECB faces in navigating economic challenges while assessing the need for potential rate adjustments in the coming months.

MENAFN14122023000045015682ID1107596664