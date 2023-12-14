Intraocular Lens Market Size, Share & Growth Analysis, [2030] | With CAGR Of 6.9%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As per the report by Fortune Business Insights, the global Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market size is projected to reach USD 7.19 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, 2023-2030 Pune, India, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market Size was valued at USD 4.24 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow USD 7.19 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to experience growth due to a rise in cases of cataract and glaucoma. The expansion of market development is expected through increased support and favorable reimbursement policies. Additionally, the approval of new products, particularly those catering to extended depth of focus, is poised to further drive market development. This information is provided by Fortune Business InsightsTM in its research report titled Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market, 2023-2030.

Key Industry Development- January 2022: Alcon Inc. launched AcrySof IQ Vivity IOL (Vivity) in India. This intraocular lens (IOL) is distinguished as the initial and sole presbyopia-correcting IOL featuring wavefront-shaping technology.

Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market size in North America was USD 1.44 billion in 2022

Increase in the Number of Cataract Surgeries to Drive Market Growth over the Forecast Period

Launch of Several Government Initiatives for Cataract Elimination to Surge Product Demand During the forecasted period, the monofocal treatment segment is anticipated to dominate a significant portion of the market share

Alcon Inc. (Switzerland)

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. and Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc. (U.S.)

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated (Canada)

HOYA (Japan)

STAAR SURGICAL (U.S.)

Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited. (U.K.)

Hanita Lenses (Israel)

SIFI S.p.A (Italy) Biotech (Switzerland)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 6.9% 2030 Value Projection USD 7.19 Billion Base Year 2022 Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market Size in 2022 USD 4.24 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 157 Segments covered By Type, Material, End User and Geography





Drivers & Restraints:

The growth of the Intraocular Lens market is expected to be propelled by the approval of innovative extended depth of focus IOL products. The high prevalence of cataracts has created a substantial demand for these advancements. Various industry players are actively working on expanding their product portfolios to meet the global demand from patients. Extensive research into the benefits of emerging technologies has resulted in the creation of extended depth of focus lenses. In 2020, Alcon Inc. and J&J introduced their respective extended depth of focus IOL products.

However, the expected absence of reimbursement policies for premium products in different countries is likely to impede the growth of the market.





Table of Content:

Introduction







Research Scope



Market Segmentation



Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Market Restraints



Market Opportunities

Market Trends

Key Insights



Number of Cataract Surgery, By Key Countries, 2022



Prevalence of Cataract, By Key Countries, 2022



Regulatory Scenario, By Key Countries



Overview of Government Cataract Initiatives



New Product Launches, By Key Players



Reimbursement Scenario For Key Countries



Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market

Global Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type





Monofocal Premium





















Multifocal







Toric Others







Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material





Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) Foldable





















Hydrophobic Acrylic







Hydrophilic Acrylic Silicone & Collamer







Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user





Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers





Specialty Clinics



Academic & Research Institutes



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region





North America





Europe





Asia Pacific





Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type





Monofocal Premium





















Multifocal







Toric Others







Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material





Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) Foldable





















Hydrophobic Acrylic







Hydrophilic Acrylic Silicone & Collamer







Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user





Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers





Specialty Clinics



Academic & Research Institutes



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S.













By Type







Canada













By Type

Toc Continue...





Regional Insights:

North America to Lead Market Share Owing to Approvals of Innovative Products

In 2022, North America secured the leading market share in the Intraocular Lens market, reaching USD 1.44 billion. The region's growth prospects are further fueled by regulatory approvals for these groundbreaking products.

In Europe, substantial market growth is anticipated, driven by a rising number of cataract surgeries, the increasing adoption of femtosecond lasers for cutting hydrophobic and hydrophilic acrylic lenses in cataract procedures, and a growing preference for toric lenses.

The Asia Pacific region is poised for significant development in the forecast period, primarily attributable to the higher incidence of cataracts among the elderly population, who are more susceptible to this condition.





Competitive Landscape:

Market players are adopting novel product launch strategies to enhance their market share. An illustration of this is Alcon Inc., which, in June 2021, introduced AcrySof IQ Vivity. This product, the first non-diffractive extended depth of focus product in the U.S., is expected to contribute to Alcon Inc.'s increased market share. Other key players in the market, including Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, HOYA, STAAR Surgical Company, among others, have also experienced notable sales through their focus on new product launches and strategic initiatives.





FAQs

How big is the Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market?

Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market size was USD 4.24 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 7.19 billion in 2030.

How fast is the Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market growing?

The Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market will exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





About Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business InsightsTM Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: ...

