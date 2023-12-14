Hemostatic Agents Market To Reach USD 9.1 Billion By 2032 Report By Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The market is experiencing remarkable growth, which can be attributed to the rapid expansion of the healthcare industry and the development of evolved hemostatic agents.

Fort Collins, Colorado, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to DataHorizzon Research, The Hemostatic Agents Market size was valued at USD 4.8 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a rate CAGR of 6.7% and reach USD 9.1 Billion by 2032.

Hemostasis is preventing or reducing excessive blood loss due to damaged vessels. This can occur due to bleeding, health issues, accidents, or surgeries. Hemostatic agents, such as active and passive hemostats, can be used to control bleeding. Surgical blood loss is classified as arterial or venous bleeding, and surgeons need to control the loss to promote faster wound healing for the patient.

Road accidents and fatalities are increasing, leading to a higher demand for hemostasis to control excessive blood loss. Modern technology is simplifying healthcare processes, including hemostasis. Hemostasis analyzers analyze blood samples, detect clots, and provide other services in under 15 minutes.

Hemostatic agents can be pharmacological systematic agents or clotting factor concentrates, which promote clot formation with platelets and fibrins to reduce blood loss and heal the wound. The National Library of Medicine has observed that some medical agents use substandard materials, which can cause infections and reactions, putting the patient's life at risk. To prevent these problems, using products approved by the governing bodies is important.

Segmentation Overview:

The global hemostatic agents market has been segmented into application, product share, end-use, and region. General and cardiovascular surgeries hold significant shares in the healthcare segment due to the rise in patients and chronic illnesses. Hospitals have a significant share in this segment due to the rising number of surgeries and health issues, and it is expected to have a substantial share in the future due to increasing health issues and the aging population.

Hemostatic Agents Market Report Highlights:

The global hemostatic agents market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.7% by 2032.

Hemostatic agents are substances used to stop blood loss during surgeries and injuries. The market for these agents is expected to grow due to the rising number of surgical procedures and patients with complex illnesses.

North America is a significant market for hemostatic agents due to its growing geriatric population and high demand for efficient medical systems.

Some prominent players in the hemostatic agents market report include Artivion Inc., Integra Life Sciences LLC, Stryker, Pfizer Inc., Biom'up, Ethicon LLC, Baxter International Incorporation, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., C.R. Bard Incorporation, Gelita GmbH, Marine Ploymer Technologies, and others.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- Artivion, Inc. completed enrollment in the PERSEVERE clinical trial.

- Pfizer received regulatory approvals to acquire Seagen.

Hemostatic Agents Market Segmentation:

By Application : General Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, and Trauma

By Product Share: Active Hemostats, Passive Hemostats, and Combo Hemostats

By End-use : Tactical Combat Casualty Care Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Hospitals

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

