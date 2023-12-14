DTE’S Groundbreaking Technology Featured In "Innovation And Disruption Leaders" Docuseries

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) . Technology promises to revolutionize the metals industry by increasing safety and product quality and minimizing emissions







REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE , a leading innovator in process and quality control for the metals production and manufacturing industry, offers a glimpse into its innovative technology and its applications in a new documentary series, "Innovation and Disruption Leaders." The series showcases leading businesses and individuals who are reshaping industries and pushing the boundaries of what is possible.

After a successful year that saw DTE complete a Series A2 financing round with backing from aluminum industry leader Novelis, VC firm Metaplanet and the European Innovation Council (EIC) Fund, along with existing investors Chrysalix Venture Capital and Brunnur Ventures, the company has set its sights on growing its sales pipeline and accelerating its technology and product development capabilities.

In the new short documentary, DTE showcases how its technology is revolutionizing the aluminum industry by eliminating the manual sampling process and providing producers and manufacturers of metals the tools to optimize processes and production and ensure they minimize carbon emissions.

At the heart of DTE's breakthrough innovation is its real-time elemental analysis technolog , an industry-first advancement that promises to revolutionize the whole metals industry. This technology enables real-time process control, an unprecedented advancement that promises to minimize waste and optimize production efficiency in the energy-intensive metals industry.

Commenting on its applications, Derek Prichett, Senior VP of Corporate Development of Novelis , the world's largest recycler of aluminum and one of DTE's investors and clients, said:“The main improvements that we expect to see by implementing DTE's technology are safety, by keeping operators away from furnaces and molten metal and out of harm's way, quality, by ensuring that our compositions in furnaces are maintained on specification thanks to real-time analytics and an increase in our recycling potential, by knowing how much scrap metal to include in our batches.”

Commenting on the new docuseries launch, Karl Ágúst Matthíasson , CEO of DTE , said:“This series will provide a platform to showcase our team's dedication and the transformative solutions we offer. Our vision is for the DTE technology to track product composition and quality in all metal segments in all global metals industry and that this will truly be a revolutionizing factor in optimizing decision making, optimizing quality and minimizing any waste in this huge industry.”

