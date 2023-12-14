CRM Market To Cross USD 157.53 Billion By 2030 And Exhibit A CAGR Of 12.0%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) At 12.0% CAGR, the global CRM Market size is projected to reach USD 157.53 billion by 2030 Pune,India, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global CRM Market size was valued at USD 64.41 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 157.53 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. Customer relationship management software aids in the management, organization, and monitoring of business operations in order to increase customer satisfaction. Increase in Service and Product Enquiries with the Adoption of CRM to Fuel Market Growth. Fortune Business Insights provide this information in its report titled Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Forecast, 2024-2030.

Key Industry Development: Oracle introduced the next generation of Oracle Fusion Sales. It is a sales automation application that helps to close deals faster and is used for identifying high-value opportunities. Key Takeaways

Surging Remote Location-based Employees and Clients to Drive the CRM Market Growth

Integration of Artificial Intelligence to Propel Potential Market Trend.

Implementing Mobile-friendly and Multichannel Capabilities into CRM Solutions to Propel the Market

The software manages and delivers solutions to consumers, assisting in the development of strong connections with end-users. Implementation of Multichannel Capabilities into CRM Solutions to Fuel the Market

Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report: “Companies leading the CRM Market are Infor, Inc. (U.S.), Infusion Software, Inc. (Keap) (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) , Oracle Corporation (U.S.) , Salesforce, Inc. (U.S.) , SAP SE (Germany) , Adobe Systems, Inc. (U.S.) , Zendesk, Inc. (U.S.) , HubSpot, Inc. (U.S.)”

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 12.0% 2030 Value Projection USD 157.53 Billion Base Year 2022 CRM Market Size in 2022 USD 64.41 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 176 Segments covered Component, Deployment, Enterprise Size Application, Vertical and Geography





Drivers and Restraints:

Driving Market Growth through Rapid Digital Transformation

CRM solution demand is expected to be driven by the integration of emerging technologies across business domains to improve operations and value delivery to customers. In addition, companies intend to implement business strategies and market trends in order to expand their geographical presence. Following data analysis, this strategy enables organizations to provide a better customer experience.





Segments:

By Component



Software Services

By Deployment



On-Premises Cloud

By Enterprise Size



Large Enterprises SMEs

By Application



Marketing and Sales Automation

Customer Management

Lead Generation & Customer Retention

Customer Support and Contact Centre

CRM Analytics Social Media Management

By Vertical



Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Manufacturing

IT and Telecommunications

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Government

Transportation and Logistics Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

Latin America





Regional Insights:

North America Held the Largest Revenue and Dominate the Market

During the forecast period, North America is expected to dominate the global CRM market size. Demand for the software is expected to be driven by rapidly growing businesses and increased competition among service providers.

The Latin American CRM market share is expected to expand steadily over the projected period. The region's size is growing due to increased demand for software across industrial sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, and retail.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to grow quickly. The CRM market trend is in high demand because of the retail industry's demand and the region's widespread adoption of new technology.





Competitive Landscape:

Innovative Launch Operations by Key Players to Boost Market Growth

Players in the market have launched new techniques in the market to boost the market growth with their solutions and to elevate the competition in the market. It includes investments and the launch of new and advanced products in the market. Companies have been applying new plans, such as partnerships and mergers, to support their position in the market.





FAQ's

How big is the CRM Market?

CRM Market size was USD 64.41 billion in 2022.

How fast is the CRM Market growing?

The CRM Market will exhibit a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period, 2023-2030





