Russia initiates adoption of AI-based autonomous tractors in agro-industrial sector

(MENAFN) In a groundbreaking development, Russia has initiated the widespread adoption of AI-based autonomous tractors in its agro-industrial sector, marking a significant leap forward in agricultural technology. The move is led by Cognitive Pilot, a developer specializing in artificial intelligence, which has introduced the Cognitive Agro Pilot autonomous driving system for agricultural machinery. According to the company, this cutting-edge system, unparalleled globally, is poised to revolutionize farming practices by significantly enhancing productivity and resource conservation.



Cognitive Pilot revealed that the AI-based system has already been deployed on 312 tractors operating on Russian farms between March and November. The Cognitive Agro Pilot system, designed for automated tillage by self-driving trucks, holds the potential to boost farming productivity by an impressive 25 percent. Moreover, the company contends that its innovative technology can contribute to preserving essential materials such as fertilizer and seeds, reducing consumption by 20-40 percent.



The report underlines the substantial impact of the AI-driven tractors, which collectively tilled over 2.3 million hectares of land during the stated period. According to Cognitive Pilot's press service, the utilization of this autonomous system has resulted in substantial cost savings for farmers. On average, the technology helped farmers save 2.6 million rubles (USD28,700) per field with an area of 1,000 hectares, amounting to a remarkable total savings of over 5 billion rubles (USD56 million).



Cognitive Pilot's CEO, Olga Uskova, expressed enthusiasm about the project's success, emphasizing its significance as the first instance of large-scale commercial use of AI in Russia for tractors. She stated, "We have received a very strong result. Actually, our smart machinery has worked for slightly more than a third of the season, and the results confirm the high potential and prospects of using our robotic tractors."



This transformative application of AI in Russian agriculture signals a paradigm shift in farming practices, showcasing the tangible benefits of innovative technologies in enhancing efficiency, sustainability, and economic outcomes for the agricultural sector. As AI continues to revolutionize various industries, its integration into farming practices is set to redefine the future of agriculture in Russia and beyond.





MENAFN14122023000045015687ID1107596182