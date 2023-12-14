UN claims international trade undergoes decline

(MENAFN) The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has delivered a somber assessment, forecasting a 5 percent contraction in global trade for 2023 compared to the previous year, with an overall negative outlook extending into 2024. According to UNCTAD's estimates, the total value of world commerce is expected to reach approximately USD30.7 trillion this year.



The United Nations body's projections indicate a decline of about USD2 trillion, or 8 percent, in goods trade, while services trade is anticipated to grow by approximately USD500 billion, reflecting a 7 percent increase. A key contributor to the downturn in global trade, as identified by UNCTAD, is the underperformance of exports from developing countries, compounded by geopolitical issues.



"The war in Ukraine, sanctions on the Russian Federation, and the evolving dynamics in the United States-China trade relationship are significant factors shaping key bilateral trade trends," noted the report. The repercussions extend beyond the directly involved economies, impacting the trade dynamics of other nations.



UNCTAD also highlighted the role of high interest rates in certain economies as a hindrance to commercial activity. These factors collectively contribute to the projected contraction in global trade for the ongoing year.



Looking ahead, UNCTAD's outlook for international trade in 2024 is characterized as "highly uncertain and generally pessimistic." Despite some positive economic indicators, persistent geopolitical tensions, elevated levels of debt, and widespread economic fragility are expected to exert negative influences on global trade patterns.



The report underscores the complex interplay of economic, geopolitical, and trade-related factors shaping the trajectory of international commerce. As the world faces continued uncertainties, UNCTAD's assessment serves as a critical guide for policymakers, businesses, and stakeholders navigating the evolving landscape of global trade.



MENAFN14122023000045015687ID1107596181