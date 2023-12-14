Putin claims Russian GDP development reaches 3.5 percent

(MENAFN) In a comprehensive annual press conference held in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence in the country's economic resilience, revealing that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to achieve a growth rate of 3.5 percent this year. Putin highlighted the strength and stability of the Russian economy, noting its recovery from the decline experienced last year.



While addressing the media, President Putin acknowledged existing challenges within the Russian economy, including the anticipation of inflation accelerating to 8 percent by year-end. However, he reassured the public that measures are being taken by both the central bank and the government to bring inflation back to target levels.



Putin underscored positive indicators, citing a confident growth of industrial production at 3.6%, particularly emphasizing the expansion of the manufacturing industry. Additionally, he highlighted a significant reduction in Russia's external public debt, decreasing from USD46 billion to USD32 billion. The president commended private companies for timely debt repayments.



A notable highlight of Putin's address was the historic low in unemployment, reaching 2.9 percent, a milestone unprecedented in the history of Russia. He described this as a positive indicator reflecting the robust state of the country's economy.



Looking ahead, Putin forecasted further positive economic trends, predicting real wages in Russia to continue growing throughout 2023, with an expected increase of approximately 8 percent. Furthermore, he anticipated a 5 percent growth in the real incomes of the population by the end of the current year.



President Putin also addressed plans for the future, revealing an 18 percent increase in the minimum wage in Russia from January 1, 2024. Emphasizing that such indexations are infrequent occurrences, he reiterated his commitment to enhancing the financial well-being of the country's citizens.



As Russia navigates economic challenges and global uncertainties, Putin's comprehensive overview provides insights into the nation's economic health, outlining positive growth indicators and strategies for addressing existing issues.





MENAFN14122023000045015687ID1107596179