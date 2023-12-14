IAEA Director-General indicates near completion of Saudi nuclear research reactor construction

(MENAFN) In a statement on Wednesday, Rafael Mariano Grossi, the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), provided updates on the progress of the Saudi nuclear research reactor, indicating that its construction is nearing completion. Grossi disclosed that ongoing discussions between the IAEA and Riyadh are focused on establishing the requisite monitoring processes for the imminent reactor.



The construction of the nuclear research reactor in Saudi Arabia is being undertaken by the Argentine company Infab, which has completed the preparation of the reactor's fuel. Grossi confirmed that the fuel is now ready to be shipped to Saudi Arabia, marking a significant milestone in the project.



Acknowledging the regulatory aspects associated with the operation of a research reactor, Grossi emphasized the necessity of a comprehensive safeguards agreement. He noted that as soon as Saudi Arabia becomes operational with a research reactor, such an agreement will be crucial. Grossi further stated that Riyadh is on the verge of signing an updated version of the 2015 IAEA agreement, signaling the country's commitment to regulatory compliance in its nuclear activities.



Highlighting a shift in Saudi policy, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman announced in September the kingdom's decision to transition from light oversight of its nuclear activities, administered by the IAEA, to comprehensive safeguards. This strategic shift, advocated by the IAEA for several years, is viewed as a positive step towards enhanced transparency and accountability in Saudi Arabia's nuclear endeavors.



During his visit to Riyadh, Grossi expressed his hope to engage with Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman to ensure that the necessary inspections by the IAEA are in place once the nuclear materials are present in the kingdom. The ongoing developments underscore the collaborative efforts between Saudi Arabia and the IAEA to meet international standards and ensure the responsible and secure utilization of nuclear technology for research purposes.

MENAFN14122023000045015682ID1107596178